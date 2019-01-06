× Winter Weather Advisory in place heading into Monday

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see increasing cloud cover throughout the day on Sunday with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Late in the evening and overnight we will start to see a system pushing in with wintery mix and freezing rain possible at first before transitioning to complete rain. The Winter Weather Advisory begins at 4am and continues currently until 10am Monday morning for communities along and north of I-96.

Your Monday morning commute can be a tricky one especially if enough freezing rain develops. Prepare for slick spots out on the roadways, especially on untreated streets and bridges along and north of I-96. We expect any ice accumulations to be around a tenth of an inch and snow totals to remain around an inch or less. Slide off and accidents for your Monday morning commute can be possible. Prepare to give yourself extra time and take your commute slow.

Winds will be breezy during this event as well with gusts upwards of 30 to 40 mph at times. Highs winds as such can cause some possible power outages if enough ice builds on tree limbs and power lines which could possibly be knocked down. There will be improving conditions though as we transition to complete rain by the afternoon and temperatures warm above the freezing mark.