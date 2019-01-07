Montcalm Co. intersection where baby was killed has history of crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A 9-month-old has died after a three-car crash Sunday on a busy road in Montcalm County.

Neighbors and state police say this isn't the first time a crash has happened at this intersection.

In the last year, the intersection of M-46 and Amble Road has seen three major crashes, with Sunday’s leaving many members of the Baker family in the hospital and 9-month-old Annalee Baker dead at the scene.

"When they called we all had a little tear to share," says family member, Curtis Boerema.

A family car ride home from church ending in tragedy Sunday in Montcalm County.

"Everyone is hurting," said Boerema.

Around 2 p.m., Michigan State Police say a vehicle was heading eastbound, getting ready to turn onto Amble Road, when it was rear-ended by another car which pushed it into the other lane where it collided with a third vehicle.

Four people were inside the vehicle that was rear-ended, including Annalee Baker.

"They were just driving home from church, they had been here they were on they were way home and they got to their corner and they were waiting to turn and that's when it all happened," Boerema said.

The intersection has seen three serious crashes in the last year and nearly a dozen in the last five.

"The way the semis go through here because of the truck stop, it's two, three crashes at least a season," said Toby Adams, who lives near the intersection.

State Police showed Fox 17 how fast people drive through this area, often leading to crashes.

"Here on M-46 it's a wide open road, if so to speak, the shoulders are pretty wide so it's easy for people to get a little bit over the speed limit," said Kevin Sweeney, MSP Commander Lakeview Post.

Though many of them minor, this weekend’s tragic crash has left the family and this community reeling.

"We're very close here at church as a family, everyone, through this whole trauma thing everyone is hurting it's just it's hard. I think that our whole church is a very close knit family and when one hurts, I mean we all do, we do," says Boerema.

The family now has a GoFundMe page set up, stop by this link to take a look.

Investigators say the drivers in the other two cars were hospitalized with minor injuries and that it is too early to tell if alcohol or speeding was a factor.