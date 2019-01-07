× AP Top 25: MSU up to #6, Michigan stays at #2

(AP) The top four in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll remained unchanged for the third straight week. The rest of the poll, however, underwent major changes after three top-10 teams lost.

Duke remained at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Monday, receiving 37 of 64 first-place votes. No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 13 and No. 4 Virginia five.

Then the jumble begins, thanks to losses by Kansas, Nevada and Florida State.

No. 5 Gonzaga, which is finally back to full health, and No. 6 Michigan State each moved up two spots. No. 7 Kansas dropped two spots after losing to Iowa State, which moved back into the poll at No. 20.

No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 9 Virginia Tech each moved up after Nevada lost on the road to New Mexico and fell four places to No. 10. Florida State dropped four spots to No. 13 after being shut down by Virginia.

In all, every team outside the top four changed positions except No. 23 Oklahoma, which split its games last week.

Got all that?

Kansas took the biggest hit last week, not only falling 77-60 to the Cyclones, but losing big man Udoka Azubuike for the rest of the season to a wrist injury. The Jayhawks already have been playing without sophomore forward Silvio De Souza, whose name surfaced in an FBI probe into shady recruiting practices, and the loss of Azubuike could put a dent in their national title hopes.

Nevada passed every early season test it faced, entering last weekend as one of four undefeated teams left.

After the Wolf Pack lost 85-58 to New Mexico, the number of undefeated teams is down to three: Michigan, Virginia and No. 17 Houston.

“We just had a bad night all around,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “We had a bad night sharing the ball. We had a bad night defensively. Usually they’re zoned in on the scoring report, but we let guys who are shooters take open shots and we didn’t play who we are. Just a terrible game for all of us.”

Florida State entered ACC play on a roll, its only loss coming to defending national champion Villanova in late November. Then the Seminoles ran into Virginia’s defensive buzz saw.

The Cavaliers lead the nation in defensive scoring and shut Florida State down, holding the Seminoles to 15 field goals and 52 points in a 13-point win.

MOVING IN

St. John’s (14-1, 2-1 Big East) moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since hitting No. 15 in 2014-15 after knocking off No. 21 Marquette and beating Georgetown in overtime last week.

TCU, which was No. 20 in the preseason AP Top 25, returned to the poll at No. 25 this week following a home win over Baylor.

MOVING OUT

Wisconsin dropped out of the poll from No. 22 after losing to Minnesota and beating Penn State.

Iowa, No. 25 last week, is out after losing to Purdue and beating Nebraska, which dropped out from No. 24.