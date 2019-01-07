Attention animation fans, 20th Animation Show of Shows coming to UICA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anyonen who's a huge fan of animated films won't want to miss out on this upcoming event. The UICA will be hosting the 20th Animation Show of Shows, presenting new and innovative short films from all around the world, from January 11 - February 7.

There will be 15 shorts included in the feature length presentation. The films are described as thought-provoking, poignant, and funny in all cultures; this year's films are aimed to remind audiences of universally shared ideals and diverse challenges humans face on a daily basis.

While this is the 20th year that Acme Filmworks and the Animation Show of Shows Organization have compiled an annual Show of Shows, this will be the first time the Show of Shows will be shown in Grand Rapids at UICA.

20th Annual Animation Show of Shows at UICA opens January 11 with showtimes through February 7.

For a full list of showtimes, visit uica.org/movies.