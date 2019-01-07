× Facebook group tries to expose potential child predators

PORTLAND, Mich. — A group of people in West Michigan is taking the law into their own hands. They are armed with cell phones and social media and they say they are protecting your kids by confronting alleged child predators. “517 Child Predator Exposure” is a Facebook group that uses a decoy pretending to be an child online. They then set up a meeting with the person wanting to meet them and broadcast it all on Facebook. One of 517’s videos shows a confrontation from New Year’s Eve that happened in front of a McDonald’s in Portland, Michigan and it’s gotten a lot of comments and shares online. The person in the video has not been charged with a crime related to child sex abuse, but they have been arrested for violating their parole, which was for Child Abuse, 3rd degree. The encounter included this exchange:

517: OK, so why are you meeting a 14-year-old child? Man: That’s something I should take care of, for my own safety. I am sorry. 517: You sent provocative pictures to a child.