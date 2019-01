Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Football Club is launching a new program for kids for the 2019 season, the GRFC Kids Club.

The new fan program is designed to created a memorable experience for their youngest supporters.

The GRFC Kids Club is for kids 12 and under where they'll learn more about soccer, show their spirit, and gain exclusive access to the Grand Rapids Football Club.

For more information or to sign up, head to grandrapidsfc.com/youth/kidsclub/ or e-mail Amber Ginop at grfckidsclub@gmail.com.