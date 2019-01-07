MedNow gives patients access to health care during flu season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flu season is here, which means it's time to start taking every precaution to not get sick. In 2018, the flu hit the U.S. extremely hard, nearly killing 80,000 people.

Elizabeth Suing, a physician assistant at Spectrum Health, talks about how flu season is shaping up for 2019, and how MedNow can be a useful tool in helping prevent the spread of the illness.

MedNow is very convenient for those unfortunate enough to catch the flu. The app gives patients access to health care professionals for non-emergency conditions like flu, cold, pink eye, nausea, allergies, and more 24/7.

During the 2017-18 flu season, MedNow helped diagnosed 5,548 flu related incidents.

Appointments well never cost more than $45 and are covered by most health insurance plans

To make an appointment, use the app or call 844-322-7373.

Get more information at mednow.spectrumhealth.org.