Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 7

1. The fear of a late or no paycheck at all is something about 50,000 Coast Guard Workers right here in West Michigan are fearing due to the partial government shutdown.

A retired service member says he's doing what he can to help, and the Coast Guard Fest group says they're ready to help too, and they're asking members of the community to pitch in if they can.

2. Puppies can really brighten spirits, that's why a retired marine, Omar Taylor, is giving away dogs to fellow service members.

Over the last 10 years, Taylor has sent dogs all over the country to service members and police officers, giving them companionship and a source of emotional support.

His Bulmastiff, Cleo, just had 11 puppies. They'll be ready to go to their new homes next month.

3. Tech students are putting their skills to the test at an out of this world robotics competition! Robotics teams from across the area compete every year in the First Robotics Competition, where students have six weeks to design, program, and build a robot to fit certain specifications.

This year, the theme is "Deep Space." Students will have to perform certain tasks against robots from other teams.

Coaches and students say the project teaches them about more than just robots. This year, the West Michigan District Competition will be on March 22 and 23.

4. The delivery company DoorDash is teaming up with General Motors to test self-driving cars for food delivery services.

They'll be using Chevy Bolt electric vehicles for the tests in San Francisco.

Selected DoorDash customers will be able to order groceries, or meals from restaurants using the service.

There will be a so-called Safety Driver on board during the tests to take over in case of an emergency.

5. A New York City squirrel enjoys a sweet treat. Check out the footage above of the creature munching on an Oreo in Manhattan's upper west side.

The squirrel is eating its Oreo "sandwich style" without milk for dunking. The squirrel was caught on camera just days after one of its pals was seen feasting on an egg roll.

Both of them broke New Year's resolutions just a few short days into the new year.