Ray breaks out of slump just in time for Rivalry

HOLLAND, Mich -- In the 3 game prior to Saturday, Hope senior forward Teddy Ray made just two of the 14 shots he took and scored 5 total points. Against Kalamazoo, however, Ray had it going connecting on 7 of 8 three points field goals and scoring a game-high 25 points in an 87-65 win.

"It was big from a personal standpoint" Ray said. "My teammates and coaches had a lot of long talks with me just trying to get my confidence going so it felt good playing that game against Kalamazoo now leading into Calvin and beyond."

The Flying Dutchmen needed a lift Saturday too, the Flying Dutchmen fell behind by 21 before rallying.

"To be honest, after the rough start I kind of challenged him as a senior" Hope head coach Greg Mitchell said. "I said hey either play like a senior or don't play and he was saying all the right things even when we weren't playing well he just wasn't really proving it and he hit one shot and that made a difference for him. Our guys have so much respect for Teddy that when he is in the moment he is playing well he is feeling about himself I think it is contagious and I really think that contributed to how well we played."

Hope will need Ray to stay hot as it plays at rival Calvin on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in what will be the 199th all-time meeting in the series.