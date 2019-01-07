Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Top Michigan assistant leaving to coach at Ohio State

Posted 5:39 PM, January 7, 2019, by

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 13: University of Michigan Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Greg Mattison watches the action during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami University Redhawks at Michigan Stadium on September 13, 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A top Michigan assistant is leaving to be co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Ohio State announced Monday that Greg Mattison, who spent the past four years as defensive line coach under Jim Harbaugh, will join the staff of new Buckeyes coach Ryan Day.

A second defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, also was hired Monday. That means Greg Schiano, who was Urban Meyer’s defensive coordinator for three seasons, is out of a job.

Mattison was Michigan’s defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2014 and previously was an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens. He was co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Florida for three seasons under Meyer.

Hafley, who spent the past seven seasons as an NFL assistant, also will coach Ohio State’s secondary.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s