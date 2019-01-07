× Trump to head to border as shutdown continues

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump will be traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday as a partial government shutdown continues.

Sanders says Trump will “meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon.”

Trump is showing no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The shutdown has lasted more than two weeks so far with little indication it will end anytime soon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi intends to begin passing individual bills to reopen agencies in the coming days, starting with the Treasury Department to ensure people receive their tax refunds.