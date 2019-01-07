Jason Dalton pleads guilty to Kalamazoo shooting spree murders
Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Trump to head to border as shutdown continues

Posted 12:59 PM, January 7, 2019, by

TIJUANA, MEXICO - JANUARY 06: The U.S.-Mexico border fence at Las Playas on January 6, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. The U.S government is going into the third week of a partial shutdown with Republicans and Democrats at odds on agreeing with President Donald Trump's demands for more money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump will be traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday as a partial government shutdown continues.

Sanders says Trump will “meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon.”

Trump is showing no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The shutdown has lasted more than two weeks so far with little indication it will end anytime soon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi intends to begin passing individual bills to reopen agencies in the coming days, starting with the Treasury Department to ensure people receive their tax refunds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s