Victim in fatal Montcalm Co. crash identified

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified the victims in a crash from Sunday afternoon that killed a nine-month-old girl.

Annalee Baker was restrained in her car seat in the three-vehicle crash on M-46 near Amble Road in Montcalm County, according to Michigan State Police. She died at the scene.

Annalee was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Michelle Baker, 46, of Howard City. Samantha Baker, 18, and Zachary Buckles, 18, were also passengers in the vehicle. Samantha Baker was flown to the hospital by Aeromed. Michelle Baker and Buckles were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that Michelle Baker was driving east on M-46 and slowed to turn north onto Amble Road when her vehicle was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by Brian Johnson, 27, of Cedar Springs. That collision pushed Baker’s vehicle into oncoming traffic where it was hit by a westbound pickup truck driven by Annette Dow, 54, of Sand Lake.

Police are still investigating the crash.