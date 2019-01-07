Wet, windy finish to Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- We started out with a wintry mix of precipitation throughout West Michigan. While most of the area just received sleet or some very light snow, conditions were still slick enough to warrant a few school delays.

Our biggest concern now turns to a steady rain the rest of the afternoon and very windy conditions. In addition to some melting from this morning, this steady rain will tally anywhere from 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch of rain. Expect your commute to be wet, but not slick, on the way home this afternoon.