Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Wet, windy finish to Monday

Posted 9:01 AM, January 7, 2019, by

 

WEST MICHIGAN- We started out with a wintry mix of precipitation throughout West Michigan.  While most of the area just received sleet or some very light snow, conditions were still slick enough to warrant a few school delays.

Our biggest concern now turns to a steady rain the rest of the afternoon and very windy conditions.  In addition to some melting from this morning, this steady rain will tally anywhere from 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch of rain.  Expect your commute to be wet, but not slick, on the way home this afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s