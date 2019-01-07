× Woman killed in Muskegon Co. crash

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Traverse City woman was killed Sunday in a crash on US-31 in Muskegon County.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on northbound US-31 near White Lake Drive.

Authorities say 29-year-old Renee Beer was going north when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed. When officers arrived on scene, her vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and she was still inside.

Beer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but authorities say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.