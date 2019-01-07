Jason Dalton pleads guilty to Kalamazoo shooting spree murders
Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Woman killed in Muskegon Co. crash

Posted 3:43 PM, January 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:02PM, January 7, 2019

The scene of a crash on Dec. 6, 2018 in Whitehall Township, Mich. (Courtesy: Dylan Zuniga)

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Traverse City woman was killed Sunday in a crash on US-31 in Muskegon County.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on northbound US-31 near White Lake Drive.

Authorities say 29-year-old Renee Beer was going north when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed. When officers arrived on scene, her vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and she was still inside.

Beer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but authorities say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s