× Accumulating lake effect snow likely through Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter weather will return across much of the area with accumulating lake effect snow likely through Wednesday evening/night. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have bee posted for all counties along/west of U.S. 131 including Kent, Barry, and Kalamazoo. A general 1″ to 3″ will fall with some isolated higher amounts south/west and north/west of Grand Rapids. Below is the map of the counties under the advisory through 7 P.M. Wednesday.

Most locations east of U.S. 131 will likely see an inch or less. Breezy conditions will also accompany the snow showers on Wednesday from the west/northwest at about 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures the next few days will only be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Below is our map of where we think the heaviest snow will fall…mainly south/west and north/west of Grand Rapids. Some isolated areas my see more than three inches where persistent lake bands set up.

Since temperatures will fall into the 20s, slippery spots on the roadway for the morning commutes Wednesday and Thursday will be possible. Make sure to allow a bit more time. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.