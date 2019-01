× Become a YMCA member for free through January

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new year, means it’s time to get your health and fitness on track.

That is why the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is offering people the ability to become a member without paying a joining fee through January 31.

To take part in the offer, head to one of the eight locations in the Greater Grand Rapids area or by callingĀ (616) 855-9622.