Community coming together for family who lost two in Moncalm Co. crash

HOWARD CITY, MICH.–An 18-year-old girl has died following that tragic crash in Montcalm County this weekend.. that already claimed the life of a nine-month old baby.

We’re hearing from family of the victims and their pastor and they’re sharing a lot of kind words about a family that has been through a lot in the last couple of days after learning that nine month old Annalee Baker died on Sunday after the crash and last night, Annalee’s aunt, 18 year old Samantha Baker died in the hospital. But the family and their family church are coming together for the Bakers in their time of need.

That accident taking place around two pm Sunday afternoon. 46 year Michelle Baker was driving home from church with her daughter 18 year old samantha, Samantha’s boyfriend 18 year old Zachary Buckels and nine month old Annalee, Michelle’s granddaughter, who was sitting in a car seat in the back.

Michigan State Police say they were on the corner of M46 and Amble when they were rear ended and pushed into another lane, colliding with another car. Three of them were rushed to the hospital Annalee died at the scene. Last night, 18 year old Samantha passed away from her injuries. The community has come together to support the baker family, raising more than ten thousand dollars for the family in a day. The family’s pastor and extended family saying what the family needs now is kind words and time to heal.

“Who can understand what happened? Who has really gone through a situation like that, not too many so you can’t fully identify. You can only imagine, but you can be willing to share and shoulder that grief that they have. People can pray if they want to pray for the family and I think another thing they’d probably enjoy receiving is just short little cards of encouragement. Mail them in to us or to us that can we get to them,” says Pastor Joel Cooper, the Baker family’s pastor.

Grace Community Church is located in Howard City at 9920 Reed Road. Here’s a link to their website. You can find a link to the Go Fund Me page for the family here.

Investigators say the drivers in the other two cars were hospitalized with minor injuries, but that it is too early to tell if alcohol, speed, or distracted driving was a factor.