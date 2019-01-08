Eastown staple celebrates 25 years of holistic health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids business reached a large milestone Tuesday.

Spirit Dreams, located at 1430 Lake Dr. in the city's Eastown neighborhood, celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Store owners Jackie Bess and Jaye Van Lenten said it's hard to believe how long the business has been going.

"I think we both are pinching ourselves right now that it’s been 25 years," Bess said.

'It's a long time, it's a quarter of a century however you wanna say that," Van Lenten said.

Although Bess says it feels like much less of bringing gem stones, singing bowls, and all things holistic health to Eastown.

"We started out wanting to run an ethical business and support local community, as well as artists from around the world," Bess said.

Van Lenten said they focused on holistic health, wellness and spiritual growth.

The chemical-free offerings have helped change customers' lives, but these women say being on the giving side has affected them just as much.

"It is much more than a business, it’s a way of life that we’ve always subscribed to, and being involved in the community, being involved in non-profits, being involved in people empowering their lives has been our private passion," Bess said.

On Tuesday, day No. 9,125 of business, the owners have just one thing to say.

"It’s much more than a store and the customers are what make it much more than a store," Bess said. Van Lenten expressed gratitude to their customers. "So we would say a huge thank you to all of them, every one of our customers are important to us, and we have a lot of gratitude towards them."

This week to celebrate 25 years, Spirit Dreams is offering 25 percent off a different product everyday.