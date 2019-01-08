Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Eaton Co. woman’s death determined to be homicide

Posted 2:53 PM, January 8, 2019, by

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Eaton County Sheriff has determined that a woman found dead earlier this month is the victim of a homicide.

The body of Suzann Fedewa, 23, was found about 6:30 a.m. January 3rd along Old Lansing Road, south of Division Street in Delta Township.  Details of Fedewa’s death have not been released. Investigators initially considered her death to be suspicious in nature.

Anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area, or anyone knowing where Fedewa the evening before her death, should call Eaton County detectives at 517-323-8484.

 

