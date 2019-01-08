× Fellow Boy Scouts remember crossbow shooting victim

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The friends and loved ones of a victim in a fatal crossbow shooting remember him as a person with a good heart who set the right example for kids.

Marcus Olmstead, 20, was killed after being shot by a crossbow around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 27 in the driveway of his home.

Boy Scout Troop No. 1023 Committee Chairman Dale Oosterhart said Olmstead and his brother were in the troop for years.

“Mark is a really good kid,” Oosterhart said. “He was pretty happy-go-lucky for the most part, he loved hanging around the younger kids.

“If one of the younger kids was having a problem, he was one of the first to put his arm around him and help them through.”

Another member of the troop remembers Olmstead as an energetic member of the group who was a great example for younger members.

“Marcus went ahead and gave back to the troop — something he encouraged a lot of the kids to do,” said Bill Schmidt, a troop committee member. “After you’ve gone through the ranks, you’ve learned what you can learn. You turn around and give back to the kids.”

Prosecutors have charged 20-year-old Nyoky Bull with first-degree murder. Investigators say Olmstead had been communicating with Bull’s girlfriend on Instagram, and that Bull eventually posed as her to lure Olmstead out of his home the night he was killed.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.