Fireworks reform for Michigan in 2019

LANSING, Mich. — New measures regarding fireworks in Michigan have been signed into law for 2019. Headed by State Rep. Jim Lilly, the measures will create stricter stipulations for the sale and use of consumer-grade fireworks, including a bump in fines for violations, and will give more power to local government.

Lilly stated that, after hearing from community members looking for more control over the use and sale of fireworks, “… these new laws are a huge move in the right direction.”

The measures will enable communities to reduce the number of days on which setting off fireworks is allowed, determine hours of use, and reduce late night and early morning use.

Per a release, local governments will be able to restrict the use of consumer-grade fireworks except during the following dates and times:

New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day at 1 a.m.

Memorial Day Weekend, specifically Saturday & Sunday until 11:45 p.m. each day

Fridays and Saturdays between June 29th and July 4th, until 11:45 p.m.

Labor Day Weekend, specifically Saturday & Sunday, until 11:45 p.m.

They would also be able to limit use of fireworks within the stated times.

The governor, local Department of Natural Resources offices, as well as local fire marshals will be able to bar the use of consumer-grade fireworks if weather conditions create a dangerous situation for persons or properties, based on local & regional burn bans.

“We’re making this change because local governments know what’s in the best interests of their residents when it comes to fireworks rules,” Lilly said. “What works in one community may not work in another, and there must be more flexibility.”

The changes address growing concerns regarding consumer rights and responsibilities after the legalization of these more powerful fireworks in 2011.