GR airport: Not affected by government shutdown

Posted 6:00 AM, January 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:41AM, January 8, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Officials with The Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids say they are not dealing with any impacts due to the government shutdown.

The inquiry comes after TSA officials said in a statement that the number of workers calling off for work over the holidays has increased since the shutdown has entered its third week.

"We have not seen any impact from the shutdown," said Alicia Roberts, Marketing Coordinator at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. "The wait times at the security checkpoint are running at normal times," she said.

Employees of the Transportation Security Administration had been concerned they may not receive a paycheck if the partial government shutdown does not come to an end.

