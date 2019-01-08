× GR hiring firm to assist in search for police chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to hire a consultant firm to assist in finding the next police chief.

Grand Rapids will have Public Sector Search and Consulting, Inc. lead a national search. The firm will work closely with the city’s human resources department and City Manager Mark Washington during the process.

The firm will visit the Grand Rapids Police Department to examine its leadership needs as well as communicate with city leaders and residents. Details on opportunities for the public to offer input will be announced at a later date.

Last month, Washington appointed Deputy Chief David Kiddle as interim chief to replace Police Chief David Rahinsky, who retired.