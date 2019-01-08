Individual tickets for Laughfest go on sale Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laughfest is only a couple months away, but people are getting ready to laugh for a good cause! Tickets for individual shows will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Along with big headliners, new and returning shows have been added to this year's lineup. There will be several shows at the Comedy Project featuring Ctl Alt Deflect, Quintin Hicks’ “Fish Dinner”, MSW3 (Murder, She Wrote), Riff Trax and Mystery Science Theater style show and The Million Dollar Variety Show.

Laughfest has more than comedy shows, there will also be the FUNderwear Run, children's parties, and so much more!

Proceeds from LaughFest support the free cancer and grief support programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Volunteer Registration is also open and will be through February 4 for both new and returning volunteers. Volunteers can help with event promotion, logistics, ushering, selling merchandise, office support and volunteer staffing needs.

Laughfest will take place March 7-17.

Tickets can be purchased at laughfestgr.org, ticketmaster.com, and the Van Andel Arena & DeVos Place Box Offices.