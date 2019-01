Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Mason Jar is hosting a blanket making class Tuesday evening in Plainfield Township. Tickets for this evening's festivities includes supplies and you get to keep the very cozy blanket!

It's located at 5167 Northland Drive in Kent County.

The store also offers custom pieces, gifts and custom signs for all to enjoy.

To learn more click here or visit their Facebook page.