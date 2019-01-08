Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Makeover or Move? How to know when it’s worth staying in your home

Posted 11:16 AM, January 8, 2019, by

Even with the crazy housing market in Grand Rapids, a lot of people have the itch to move. But is it best to stay in your current home and remodel?

Julie Wynalda from True Vine Creations, and one of the guest speakers at this year's Remodeling and New Homes Show, walks us through those tough decisions when it comes to remodeling.

The Remodeling and New Homes Show will take place January 11-13. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for kids.

For a complete seminar and event schedule, visit buildremodelgr.com.

