Man caught on camera licking doorbell for hours at California home

SALINAS, Calif. - Police are trying to find a man who was caught on camera licking a doorbell for three hours at a central California home.

"I thought I'd seen it all, but this takes the cake," Francisco Javier Estrada told KION.

The Salinas Police Department identified the man as 33-year-old Roberto Daniel Arroyo.

The Dungan family said they were not home at the time, but their children were inside the house sleeping.

Police said a surveillance system helped them investigate the case. The cameras also caught Arroyo moving an extension cord to the front yard and relieving himself.

"You kind of laugh about it afterwards because, technically, he didn't harm anybody, he didn't break anything," homeowner Sylvia Dungan said.

