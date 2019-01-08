Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Man critically injured after diving incident at Ionia hotel

Posted 4:40 AM, January 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41AM, January 8, 2019

IONIA, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after a diving incident at a hotel.

Police in Ionia say a 49-year-old man dived into the pool at American Inn and Suites on Brown Boulevard on January 5 around 8:40 p.m.

We’re told the man dived into a shallow area of the pool that was marked, causing serious head and neck injuries.

Police believe the man was in the water for several minutes before being removed. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

