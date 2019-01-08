Morning Buzz- 5 things to know for January 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. For the second time in three years, the Clemson Tigers are National Champions.

The Tigers rolled over Nick Saban's Crimson Tide in the championship game. The last time they beat Alabama it came down to the final second,. But this year Clemson Crushed Alabama 44-16, handing Alabama its biggest loss ever under Coach Saban.

Clemson finished the season 15-0, the first team in the modern era to ever do so.

Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the offensive MVP of the game.

2. After being in business for decades, the owners of a local furniture store are retiring and closing up shop.

Welling, Ripely and Labs on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo will be closing this month.

Doug and Judy Labs opened their first showroom more than 30 years ago, and built their current facility in 1993.

The company will be holding a liquidation sale on Friday.

3. A new nature preserve will be opening to the public in Berrien County. According to the Herald Palladium, Elizabeth Leonard-Rould donated 108 acres of land to Chikaming Open Lands.

It will be named in honor of her and her late husband, Ed Leonard. The couple lived on the property for more than 30 years.

The land consists of woodland, wetlands and agricultural space, and will eventually be open to the public.

4. New beauty tech is being unveiled ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show, and Neutrogena is coming up with a new way to have the freshest skin by created 3D print custom face masks.

The skin care company says it's expanding it's Skin 360 app to include facial scanning. They'll take advantage of the face ID cameras in the latest iPhones.

A person's skin measurements will be used to 3D printed customized masks, which have eye and mouth openings that line up perfectly with a user's face.

5. If you're looking for a way to de-stress and take a break, you may want to take a nice, long bubble bath because today is National Bubble Bath Day.

The bubbles are more than just a clever way to get kids to clean up, they actually keep the bath water warm longer by providing a layer of insulation.

