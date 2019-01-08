Muskegon man killed in Newaygo Co. crash

Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday
HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon man was killed in a crash Monday night in Newaygo County.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. on 13 Mile Road in Home Township, north of Big Rapids.

Authorities say 34-year-old Gary Vanderstelt was going around a curve on westbound 13 Mile Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

His vehicle sustained heavy damage, and Vanderstelt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, but speed may have been.

