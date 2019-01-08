Muskegon nursing-home resident allegedly embezzled out of $40,000

LANSING, Mich. — In one of the largest cases of its kind investigated by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, a Muskegon woman is accused of embezzling more than $40,000 from a relative living in a nursing home.

On Wednesday, a felony charge of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult over 20,000 was filed against Andrea Drew Thomas in 60th District Court, in Muskegon. That’s according to a news release from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office:

“Thomas apparently used the money to purchase a home out of foreclosure. The investigation began when the nursing home reported that they were not being paid for the care provided to the resident victim,” says Nessel.

The embezzlement rap carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison, a $15,000 fine or three times the value of the amount embezzled.

The Attorney General’s Office says Judge Geoffrey Nolan set a $5,000 personal-recognizance bond for Thomas during arraignment.

A probable-cause hearing is scheduled for January 17th, and a preliminary-exam date was tentatively set for January 24.