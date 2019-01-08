Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Networks to air Pelosi, Schumer rebuttal to Trump

Posted 11:13 AM, January 8, 2019, by

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (2nd-R), D-CA; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (2nd-L) D-NY; Rep. Steny Hoyer (L), D-MD; and Senator Dick Durbin (R), D-IL, exit the White House after meeting with US president Donald Trump to discuss the partial government shutdown, January 4, 2019 in Washigton, DC. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Television networks airing President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech on his proposed border wall and the partial government shutdown have also committed to airing the Democratic response to the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say they will make the case themselves. ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox broadcasting, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and MSNBC all said they would air the rebuttal.

The dueling remarks come in the third week of the shutdown over the president’s insistence that congressional Democrats approve more than $5 billion in spending for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Democrats have refused to pay for it.

Trump’s opponents have urged television networks to be aggressive in fact-checking any false statements.

The speeches will air starting at 9:00 p.m.

