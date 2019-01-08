Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Ottawa Co. road damaged overnight

Hayes Street – from FOX 17 Drone

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Road crews are trying to figure out what happened to a part of a rural road near Marne.

Video posted to the Coopersville Informed Facebook page shows a portion of Hayes Street between 32nd and 40th Avenues torn to shreds.

The FOX 17 Skyview Drone captured some of the damage Tuesday morning. The Ottawa County Road Commission is at the scene accessing the damage and the repair plans.

