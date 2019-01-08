× Paw Paw police seeking tips in retail frauds

PAW PAW, Mich. — Paw Paw police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in multiple retail frauds at a Walmart.

The first incident happened Nov. 30 and involved two women driving a white SUV.

A third incident happened Dec. 12 involving a man driving a black full-sized Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police say the subjects are believed to be from southwest Michigan or the South Bend, Indiana-area.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subjects is asked to call Detective Sgt. Eric Rottman at 269-657-5501.