Pedestrian struck, killed on I-94 in Berrien Co.

Posted 2:24 PM, January 8, 2019, by

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Coloma man was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to walk across a Berrien County highway.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-94, just north of I-196 in Benton Township.

Authorities were called to the scene after a driver reported hitting someone walking across the highway. Upon arrival, deputies located the 33-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be a factor for the driver, but investigators are still determining why the man was on the highway and his condition at the time of the incident.

