ROCKFORD, Mich. — Police are investigating the break-in of a Rockford restaurant.

It happened overnight Monday at Arena’s Pizza, located at 509 E Division St. NE in Rockford.

Police couldn’t say what or if anything was taken in the break-in because there is an ongoing investigation. Nobody was inside the restaurant at the time of the incident.

A description of any possible suspects wasn’t immediately available.