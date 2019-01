GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery that happened at an area Subway restaurant last week.

The lone suspect robbed the restaurant on Leonard Street at Monroe Avenue Thursday, January 3 at about 11:00 a.m. No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-4459 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

The video released and edited by police is below.