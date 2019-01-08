× Rexie the T-Rex coming to Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Families will get a chance in a couple of weeks to get an up close look at a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Rexie the T-Rex is coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Saturday, January 19 and Sunday, January 20. Rexie is described as an anatomically perfect, realistic puppet that is over eight feet tall and 12 feet long.

The appearance of Rexie coincides with the ongoing Expedition: Dinosaur exhibit.

Rexie will meet visitors at 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Photos and the meet up with Rexie is free with paid general admission to the museum. Members are free. The Expedition: Dinosaur exhibit is $4 person with paid admission to the museum.

For more information and tickets, visit grpm.org/Dinos.