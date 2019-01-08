Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Rexie the T-Rex coming to Grand Rapids Public Museum

Posted 1:02 PM, January 8, 2019, by

Rexie the T-Rex - photo from GRPM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Families will get a chance in a couple of weeks to get an up close look at a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Rexie the T-Rex is coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Saturday, January 19 and Sunday, January 20. Rexie is described as an anatomically perfect, realistic puppet that is over eight feet tall and 12 feet long.

The appearance of Rexie coincides with the ongoing Expedition: Dinosaur exhibit.

Rexie will meet visitors at 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Photos and the meet up with Rexie is free with paid general admission to the museum.  Members are free.  The Expedition: Dinosaur exhibit is $4 person with paid admission to the museum.

For more information and tickets, visit grpm.org/Dinos.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s