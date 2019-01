Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER Mich., -- You have the chance to score some great deals at the Once Upon a Child Dollar Days event.

There is a location at 3343 Alpine Avenue NW in Walker and at 1286 28th Street SW in Wyoming.

They have several Michigan locations including in Battle Creek and Portage, but the discounted items are limited to the Grand Rapids area locations only.

The chain of stores buys and sells gently used clothing, shoes and toys.

Dollar Days runs through January 11.