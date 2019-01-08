SNAP, WIC benefits protected for February

WASHINGTON DC — Participants in the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be receiving their February benefits earlier than usual, in order to circumvent issues posed by the government shutdown.

In a press release issued Tuesday evening, Fox 17 was advised that President Trump met with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, in order to make access to nutrition available for low-income families, resulting in funding of full benefits through the month of February.

Perdue advised, “Our motto here at USDA has been to ‘Do Right and Feed Everyone.’ With this solution, we’ve got the ‘Feed Everyone’ part handled. And I believe that the plan we’ve constructed takes care of the ‘Do Right’ part, as well.”

For February, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants & Children (WIC) has secured resources for funding the total $600 million from unspent prior-year funds for dispersal. Child nutrition programs – including school means and after-school programs – are funded through March, as states already have funding to cover the nearly $2.1 billion in estimated need based on the last continuing resolution. Grant funding provided prior to the lapse in appropriations for other FNS programs may continue to be used for other critical programs as well.