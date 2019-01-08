Thad Shymanski goes from high school 6th man to college starter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Thad Shymanksi has taken over the starting point guard role this season for the Calvin Knight and has played well averaging 10.8 points per game good for second on the team.

Shymanski was the 6th man two year ago for Grand Rapids Christian High School when the Eagles were class A state-runner up.

"I was always confident in my abilities to play" Shymanski said. "I just had to adapt to the role of being a 6th man and I was ok with that because we were winnign and I just wanted to do whatever it took to win and so coming here and being able to show off my ability a little more I think that really helped me to develop into who I am and guarding them everyday in practice and playing with them has helped me develop farther as a player."

Playing with the likes of Xavier Tillman (Michigan State), Duane Washington Jr. (Ohio State), Seth Millner (Cleveland State) and James Beck (Oakland) has helped shape Shymanski into the player he is today.

Kevin VandeStreek says "He has come to our camps since he was a little squirt" Calvin head coach Kevin Vande Streek said. "You kind of never know and then he played on such a great high school team he only played here and there a little bit but one of the games I was at one of the guys he was backing up got in foul trouble and he played a lot and I said man I think that kid can be a college player, can really help us, I think even he's surprised just a little bit at the success that he's had but he certainly has done a great job for us."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Calvin takes on rival Hope for the 199th time on Wednesday night at Van Noord Arena.