Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Tips sought in series of indecent exposures in Allegan, Kent counties

Posted 2:44 PM, January 8, 2019, by

WAYLAND, Mich. — Authorities are asking anyone who was flashed by a man in a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer to contact them.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Wayland Post are investigating a series of indecent exposures involving a man exposing himself to people while in a vehicle.

Each known incident happened in Allegan County and southern Kent County while the suspect was driving a blue 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The suspect is in custody, but investigators believe there still may be unreported incidents.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Trooper Blaine Bachman at 269-509-2106 or the Wayland Post at 269-792-2213.

