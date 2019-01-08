× Van Buren Co. driver arrested for drinking in car with children

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man is facing several charges accused of drinking liquor inside a vehicle with as many as five children present.

Deputies say it happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on 6th Avenue near M-40 in Gobles when they were called for reports of two men drinking alcohol inside a car with kids in the backseat.

When they arrived, they noticed the car had left the park and was in a driveway less than a mile away.

Authorities questioned the driver and his passenger, who were both drinking inside a car with children, climbing out of the backseat.

The driver, only being identified as a 30-year-old man from the Gobles area, was arrested and now faces multiple charges.

Anyone with information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer (269) 343-2100 or your local Police Department.