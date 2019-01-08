Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday night and Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – For those tired of seeing their lawns in January, some snowfall is on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for most of West Michigan, until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Rain is expected Tuesday afternoon and will change to snow overnight. Some areas could get one to four inches of snow through Wednesday, especially along the lakeshore.

Winds are also expected to kick up, with gusts of up to 40 mph.

