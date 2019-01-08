Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Police: Chicago woman with concealed carry license shoots, kills armed robber

Posted 8:19 PM, January 8, 2019, by

CHICAGO — A surveillance camera on Chicago's Far South Side captured the moment police say a woman with a concealed carry license fought off and killed an armed robber Tuesday morning, according to WGN.

The 25-year-old woman was standing at a corner around 6 a.m., possibly waiting for a bus, when a man armed with a weapon, tried to rob her.

Police said she showed her weapon and then shot the man once in the neck. He ran off but collapsed a block away. The 19-year-old suspect was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition where he later died.

"It's either kill or be killed, that's the mentality," one passerby told a WGN reporter. "She had a firearm and she used it, so, she did what she had to do to survive."

Police were withholding the name of the shooting victim until relatives are notified.

Police continue to investigate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s