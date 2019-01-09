× Battle Creek temple vandalized for 2nd time in recent weeks

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A Jewish temple in Battle Creek has been vandalized for the second time in recent weeks.

Officials found a symbol spray-painted on their menorah over the weekend. Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Police say the investigation for the incident at Temple Beth-El is very active. The first incident of vandalism happened on November 23 when someone took a heavy object and beat a stone engraving of a menorah on the front of the temple until chunks of stone fell out. This past weekend, someone spray-painted an image over the same spot.

Police say they are looking at what the symbol that was spray-painted might mean. They have sent it to other agencies both in the U.S. and the Middle East. So far, no one has recognized it as a hate symbol, but one former Battle Creek resident who is familiar with the congregation told FOX 17 that he believes it is.

“It is certainly a hate crime in my opinion,” says Troy Zukowski. “I know there’s very specific definitions that the FBI has. They have to interview the person once they’re caught in order to officially classify it as a hate crime, but I do consider it a form of domestic terrorism. It is violence against the property, of course, but the effect is to try to scare and intimidate people.”

The temple leadership is only speaking through the Anti-Defamation League in Detroit. They say “the destruction of the property is vile and must not be tolerated. We hope law enforcement will be successful in finding out who committed this despicable act.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police at 269-964-3888.