Breweries compete for Best Stout in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – We may have the best beer overall, but which of Grand Rapids’ breweries has the best stout.

Beer Month GR is kicking off with a Stout Challenge featuring ten Grand Rapids breweries. Create TC and 7 Monks Taproom are hosting the event on Friday, February 15, at the 7 Monks Taproom at 740 Michigan NE in Grand Rapids.

200 tickets are available for the event. You can buy tickets for $30 at this link. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $50.

Those attending will get ten sample tickets, plus two wild card tastings, a token for food from Smash Burger and a taster glass. You will be able to vote for Best Stout and be at the award presentation at 10:00 p.m. that night.

Breweries participating are: