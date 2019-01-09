Breweries compete for Best Stout in Grand Rapids

Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – We may have the best beer overall, but which of Grand Rapids’ breweries has the best stout.

Beer Month GR is kicking off with a Stout Challenge featuring ten Grand Rapids breweries. Create TC and 7 Monks Taproom are hosting the event on Friday, February 15, at the 7 Monks Taproom at 740 Michigan NE in Grand Rapids.

200 tickets are available for the event.  You can buy tickets for $30 at this link. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $50.

Those attending will get ten sample tickets, plus two wild card tastings, a token for food from Smash Burger and a taster glass. You will be able to vote for Best Stout and be at the award presentation at 10:00 p.m. that night.

Breweries participating are:

  • Brewery Vivant
  • City Built Brewing
  • Creston Brewing
  • Founders Brewing
  • Gravel Bottom Brewing
  • Hudsonville Pike 51 Brewing
  • Railtown Brewing
  • The Mitten Brewing Company
  • Rockford Brewing Company
  • Thornapple Brewing Company

 

