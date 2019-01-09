Breweries compete for Best Stout in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – We may have the best beer overall, but which of Grand Rapids’ breweries has the best stout.
Beer Month GR is kicking off with a Stout Challenge featuring ten Grand Rapids breweries. Create TC and 7 Monks Taproom are hosting the event on Friday, February 15, at the 7 Monks Taproom at 740 Michigan NE in Grand Rapids.
200 tickets are available for the event. You can buy tickets for $30 at this link. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $50.
Those attending will get ten sample tickets, plus two wild card tastings, a token for food from Smash Burger and a taster glass. You will be able to vote for Best Stout and be at the award presentation at 10:00 p.m. that night.
Breweries participating are:
- Brewery Vivant
- City Built Brewing
- Creston Brewing
- Founders Brewing
- Gravel Bottom Brewing
- Hudsonville Pike 51 Brewing
- Railtown Brewing
- The Mitten Brewing Company
- Rockford Brewing Company
- Thornapple Brewing Company