Can’t lose weight? Dr. Bitner explains the “why” behind weight gain

With the new year in full swing many are eating healthy and going to the gym, yet for some the pounds continue to creep onto their frame. They're doing everything right, so what can be the sneaky culprits for causing the weight gain?

Dr. Diana Bitner, nationally recognized menopause specialist at Spectrum Health, sheds some light on why it's getting harder to shed those pounds.

There are multiple reasons why a person can gain weight:

Poor or inadequate sleep

Unresolved daily stressors

Low muscle mass

History of being overweight in adolescence

Loss of estrogen with Perimenopause and menopause

Inactivity

Lack of aerobic exercise

Lack of strength training

Eating simple carbs such as white rice, white potatoes, white bread

Depression and anxiety

Medical conditions can also be a factor, such as:

Family history of obesity

Family history of diabetes

History of diabetes in pregnancy

PCOD (polycystic ovarian syndrome)

Thyroid dysfunction

If the weight gain gets out of control, people can suffer from the following:

Fatigue

Poor self image

Increased risk diabetes

Increased risk heart attack and stroke

increased risk Alzheimer's

increased risk depression and anxiety

Low sex drive

So what can women do to lose weight in perimenopause and menopause stages? Dr. Bitner shares some ideas on how everyone can work to keep the pounds off:

Decide why you want to lose weight

Get in touch with how being overweight makes you feel

Say the opposite of what you do not like, make that your goal, your mantra

Understand your barriers: lack of knowledge, poor habits, family pressure, limited time

See your health care provider, consider blood work etc

Easy Food Plan: Smart carbs/Smart protein/Smart Fats/1 treat

Exercise: Build your base, start with consistency, add muscle

Sleep!

Consider hormone medication to reduce insulin resistance, patch vs. oral

Dr. Bitner says when there's a plan in place and knowing the tricks of weight loss, it's possible to lose the weight. Having a healthy weight is possible, and the sooner a plan is put into action, the better!

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

