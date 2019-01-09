ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

DeVries leads Calvin to 74-70 win over Hope

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Calvin junior Derrick DeVries scored 21 of his game high points as Calvin beat Hope 74-70 Wednesday night at Van Noord Arena.

The Knights (2-1, 7-7) led by as many as 11 points early and never trailed in the game.

The Flying Dutchmen (1-2, 8-6) were led by junior Riley Lewis who scored 18 of his 20 points in the 2nd half as Hope got to within a point on three different occasions.

Calvin will be at Trine on Saturday while the Flying Dutchmen host Adrian.

