DeVries leads Calvin to 74-70 win over Hope

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Calvin junior Derrick DeVries scored 21 of his game high points as Calvin beat Hope 74-70 Wednesday night at Van Noord Arena.

The Knights (2-1, 7-7) led by as many as 11 points early and never trailed in the game.

The Flying Dutchmen (1-2, 8-6) were led by junior Riley Lewis who scored 18 of his 20 points in the 2nd half as Hope got to within a point on three different occasions.

Calvin will be at Trine on Saturday while the Flying Dutchmen host Adrian.