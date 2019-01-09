× Free class on keeping kids safe online coming to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For many parents, kids spend a lot of their times online. But how do you know if what they are doing is safe?

There is a class coming to Grand Rapids Thursday, January 10 featuring Chris McKenna, a renowned speaker and founder of online safety group Protect Young Eyes.

The class is planned at Calvary Baptist Church in Grand Rapids from 6:30-8 p.m.

It is free for any families and is being put on in conjunction with the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan.

To RSVP, click here.